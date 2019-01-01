|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (ARCA: USTB) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF.
There is no analysis for VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF
The stock price for VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (ARCA: USTB) is $50.48 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:45:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 30, 2018 to stockholders of record on July 24, 2018.
VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF.
VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.