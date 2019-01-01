QQQ
United Super Markets Holdings Inc is a Japanese company which is active in supermarket business management. Its business activities include retailing, wholesale, import and export of groceries, household items, clothing items and other. The company actively operates its stores in metropolitan areas.

United Super Markets Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy United Super Markets (USMHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of United Super Markets (OTCPK: USMHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are United Super Markets's (USMHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for United Super Markets.

Q

What is the target price for United Super Markets (USMHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for United Super Markets

Q

Current Stock Price for United Super Markets (USMHF)?

A

The stock price for United Super Markets (OTCPK: USMHF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does United Super Markets (USMHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for United Super Markets.

Q

When is United Super Markets (OTCPK:USMHF) reporting earnings?

A

United Super Markets does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is United Super Markets (USMHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for United Super Markets.

Q

What sector and industry does United Super Markets (USMHF) operate in?

A

United Super Markets is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.