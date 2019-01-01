QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/21.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.04 - 0.44
Mkt Cap
16.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
2.13
EPS
0
Shares
97.8M
Outstanding
US Lighting Group Inc is a designer and manufacturer of transformer-less light-emitting diode (LED) lighting tubes. It sells and distributes its products in the commercial and industrial tube lighting sectors in the United States and abroad. LED lights include commercial spaces such as board rooms, offices, factories, stores, gymnasiums, schools, hospitals, warehouses, and greenhouses, as well as some residential applications such as garages.

US Lighting Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy US Lighting Group (USLG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of US Lighting Group (OTCPK: USLG) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are US Lighting Group's (USLG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for US Lighting Group.

Q

What is the target price for US Lighting Group (USLG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for US Lighting Group

Q

Current Stock Price for US Lighting Group (USLG)?

A

The stock price for US Lighting Group (OTCPK: USLG) is $0.1704 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does US Lighting Group (USLG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for US Lighting Group.

Q

When is US Lighting Group (OTCPK:USLG) reporting earnings?

A

US Lighting Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is US Lighting Group (USLG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for US Lighting Group.

Q

What sector and industry does US Lighting Group (USLG) operate in?

A

US Lighting Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.