Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/362.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.11 - 1.15
Mkt Cap
67.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
101.8M
Outstanding
American Pacific Mining Corp is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and development. The company only reportable segment being the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. Its project holdings include Tuscarora located in Nevada, USA, South Lida is located in the south-central part of Esmeralda County, Nevada, and Gooseberry project.

American Pacific Mining Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy American Pacific Mining (USGDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of American Pacific Mining (OTCQX: USGDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are American Pacific Mining's (USGDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for American Pacific Mining.

Q

What is the target price for American Pacific Mining (USGDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for American Pacific Mining

Q

Current Stock Price for American Pacific Mining (USGDF)?

A

The stock price for American Pacific Mining (OTCQX: USGDF) is $0.66 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:56:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does American Pacific Mining (USGDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for American Pacific Mining.

Q

When is American Pacific Mining (OTCQX:USGDF) reporting earnings?

A

American Pacific Mining does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is American Pacific Mining (USGDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for American Pacific Mining.

Q

What sector and industry does American Pacific Mining (USGDF) operate in?

A

American Pacific Mining is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.