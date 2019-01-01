US Global Nanospace Inc is a solutions-oriented research and development company that specializes in identifying, developing, and commercializing new and emerging technologies and products for integration into the security, defense and health and safety markets. USGN's products include MAPSANDS, All-Clear Chem/Bio Decontamination Foam, the G-Lam line of variable threat armor solutions, NanoFilters for HVAC, NanoFilterCX, BlastX and Radomes.