USA Equities Corp is engaged in developing healthcare, informatics and algorithmic personalized medicine including digital therapeutics, behavior based remote patient monitoring, chronic care and preventive medicine. The company's objectives are to develop proprietary software tools and approaches, providing more granular, timely and specific clinical decision-making information for practicing physicians and other health care providers to address today's now younger, obese, diabetic and cardiovascular disease population.

USA Equities Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy USA Equities (USAQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of USA Equities (OTCQB: USAQ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are USA Equities's (USAQ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for USA Equities.

Q

What is the target price for USA Equities (USAQ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for USA Equities

Q

Current Stock Price for USA Equities (USAQ)?

A

The stock price for USA Equities (OTCQB: USAQ) is $0.4501 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 17:20:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does USA Equities (USAQ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for USA Equities.

Q

When is USA Equities (OTCQB:USAQ) reporting earnings?

A

USA Equities does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is USA Equities (USAQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for USA Equities.

Q

What sector and industry does USA Equities (USAQ) operate in?

A

USA Equities is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.