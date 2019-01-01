QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Twenty Seven Co Ltd is a company exploring economic deposits containing Cobalt in prospective areas within stable jurisdictions. Cobalt is a strategic mineral and an essential element used in batteries important for the growth of renewable energy in the world. The projects of the company include Rover Project, Kalanbi Project, and New South Wales Cobalt Projects.The firm operates in one segment being the minerals exploration across licenses in Western Australia and New South Wales.

Twenty Seven Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Twenty Seven Co (URRNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Twenty Seven Co (OTCPK: URRNF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Twenty Seven Co's (URRNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Twenty Seven Co.

Q

What is the target price for Twenty Seven Co (URRNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Twenty Seven Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Twenty Seven Co (URRNF)?

A

The stock price for Twenty Seven Co (OTCPK: URRNF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Twenty Seven Co (URRNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Twenty Seven Co.

Q

When is Twenty Seven Co (OTCPK:URRNF) reporting earnings?

A

Twenty Seven Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Twenty Seven Co (URRNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Twenty Seven Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Twenty Seven Co (URRNF) operate in?

A

Twenty Seven Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.