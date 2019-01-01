QQQ
Sector: Materials.Industry: Paper & Forest Products
UPM-Kymmene Oyj is a Finnish paper and biomaterials company. The company produces products related to the forestry industry including paper, pulp, and plywood. UPM is also a major electricity generator in Finland and is one of the global producers of self-adhesive labeling materials. Geographically, the company has operational footprints in Sweden, Finland, the Netherlands, and other regions.

UPM-Kymmene Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy UPM-Kymmene (UPMMY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of UPM-Kymmene (OTCPK: UPMMY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are UPM-Kymmene's (UPMMY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for UPM-Kymmene.

Q

What is the target price for UPM-Kymmene (UPMMY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for UPM-Kymmene

Q

Current Stock Price for UPM-Kymmene (UPMMY)?

A

The stock price for UPM-Kymmene (OTCPK: UPMMY) is $34.68 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:55:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does UPM-Kymmene (UPMMY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for UPM-Kymmene.

Q

When is UPM-Kymmene (OTCPK:UPMMY) reporting earnings?

A

UPM-Kymmene does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is UPM-Kymmene (UPMMY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for UPM-Kymmene.

Q

What sector and industry does UPM-Kymmene (UPMMY) operate in?

A

UPM-Kymmene is in the Materials sector and Paper & Forest Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.