Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
Universal Power Industry Corp is a diversified holding company. It owns, invests and or manages businesses and real estate, and on special situations providing financing solutions to companies at various developmental stages. Its business objectives cover a wide range of sectors from consumer/industrial products and technology research and development/startups.

Universal Power Industry Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Universal Power Industry (UPIN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Universal Power Industry (OTCPK: UPIN) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Universal Power Industry's (UPIN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Universal Power Industry.

Q

What is the target price for Universal Power Industry (UPIN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Universal Power Industry

Q

Current Stock Price for Universal Power Industry (UPIN)?

A

The stock price for Universal Power Industry (OTCPK: UPIN) is $0.07 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:37:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Universal Power Industry (UPIN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Universal Power Industry.

Q

When is Universal Power Industry (OTCPK:UPIN) reporting earnings?

A

Universal Power Industry does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Universal Power Industry (UPIN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Universal Power Industry.

Q

What sector and industry does Universal Power Industry (UPIN) operate in?

A

Universal Power Industry is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.