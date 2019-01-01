QQQ
UPD Holding Corp is a health and wellness company. The company focuses on nutraceutical and specialty beverages. It is engaged in the development, marketing, distribution, and sales of beverages such as waters infused with hemp-based nootropics, cannabinoids, and terpenes.

UPD Holding Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy UPD Holding (UPDC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of UPD Holding (OTCPK: UPDC) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are UPD Holding's (UPDC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for UPD Holding.

Q

What is the target price for UPD Holding (UPDC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for UPD Holding

Q

Current Stock Price for UPD Holding (UPDC)?

A

The stock price for UPD Holding (OTCPK: UPDC) is $0.05 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 18:47:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does UPD Holding (UPDC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for UPD Holding.

Q

When is UPD Holding (OTCPK:UPDC) reporting earnings?

A

UPD Holding does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is UPD Holding (UPDC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for UPD Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does UPD Holding (UPDC) operate in?

A

UPD Holding is in the Consumer Staples sector and Personal Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.