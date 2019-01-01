QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
Universal Potash Corp is an exploration stage company. It is engaged in the mining of natural resources in the United States.

Universal Potash Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Universal Potash (UPCO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Universal Potash (OTCEM: UPCO) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Universal Potash's (UPCO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Universal Potash.

Q

What is the target price for Universal Potash (UPCO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Universal Potash

Q

Current Stock Price for Universal Potash (UPCO)?

A

The stock price for Universal Potash (OTCEM: UPCO) is $0.000001 last updated Wed Jan 19 2022 15:37:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Universal Potash (UPCO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Universal Potash.

Q

When is Universal Potash (OTCEM:UPCO) reporting earnings?

A

Universal Potash does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Universal Potash (UPCO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Universal Potash.

Q

What sector and industry does Universal Potash (UPCO) operate in?

A

Universal Potash is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.