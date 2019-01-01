QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.3K
Div / Yield
0.58/2.15%
52 Wk
22.45 - 27.95
Mkt Cap
22.8M
Payout Ratio
30.65
Open
-
P/E
14.52
EPS
0.46
Shares
845.3K
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Thrifts & Mortgage Finance
United Tennessee Bankshares Inc is the holding company. It provides financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The bank's principal business consists of accepting deposits from the public through its main office and branch offices then investing those funds in loans secured by one to four family residential properties located in its primary market area. United Tennessee offers residential real estate loans, construction and land loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans.

Analyst Ratings

United Tennessee Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy United Tennessee (UNTN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of United Tennessee (OTCQB: UNTN) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are United Tennessee's (UNTN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for United Tennessee.

Q

What is the target price for United Tennessee (UNTN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for United Tennessee

Q

Current Stock Price for United Tennessee (UNTN)?

A

The stock price for United Tennessee (OTCQB: UNTN) is $27 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 19:25:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does United Tennessee (UNTN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.51 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 30, 2015 to stockholders of record on March 30, 2015.

Q

When is United Tennessee (OTCQB:UNTN) reporting earnings?

A

United Tennessee does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is United Tennessee (UNTN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for United Tennessee.

Q

What sector and industry does United Tennessee (UNTN) operate in?

A

United Tennessee is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.