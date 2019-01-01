Unit Corp is an oil and natural gas contract drilling company. The company is also in exploration and production and mid-stream areas. There are three segments which include Oil and Natural gas, Contract Drilling and Mid-stream. The oil and natural gas segment are engaged in the development, acquisition, and production of oil, NGLs, and natural gas properties. The contract drilling segment is engaged in the land contract drilling of oil and natural gas wells and the mid-stream segment is engaged in the buying, selling, gathering, processing, and treating of natural gas.