Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/20.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
7 - 57.98
Mkt Cap
552M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.56
Shares
10.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Unit Corp is an oil and natural gas contract drilling company. The company is also in exploration and production and mid-stream areas. There are three segments which include Oil and Natural gas, Contract Drilling and Mid-stream. The oil and natural gas segment are engaged in the development, acquisition, and production of oil, NGLs, and natural gas properties. The contract drilling segment is engaged in the land contract drilling of oil and natural gas wells and the mid-stream segment is engaged in the buying, selling, gathering, processing, and treating of natural gas.

Unit Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Unit (UNTC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Unit (OTCPK: UNTC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Unit's (UNTC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Unit.

Q

What is the target price for Unit (UNTC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Unit

Q

Current Stock Price for Unit (UNTC)?

A

The stock price for Unit (OTCPK: UNTC) is $53.8 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:57:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Unit (UNTC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Unit.

Q

When is Unit (OTCPK:UNTC) reporting earnings?

A

Unit does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Unit (UNTC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Unit.

Q

What sector and industry does Unit (UNTC) operate in?

A

Unit is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.