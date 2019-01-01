QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/75.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.14
Mkt Cap
20.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
600.5M
Outstanding
Universal Solar Technology Inc is currently pursuing opportunities in renewable energy, specifically solar and wind as well as the conventional energy sectors of oil and gas.

Universal Solar Tech Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Universal Solar Tech (UNSS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Universal Solar Tech (OTCPK: UNSS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Universal Solar Tech's (UNSS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Universal Solar Tech.

Q

What is the target price for Universal Solar Tech (UNSS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Universal Solar Tech

Q

Current Stock Price for Universal Solar Tech (UNSS)?

A

The stock price for Universal Solar Tech (OTCPK: UNSS) is $0.034 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:05:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Universal Solar Tech (UNSS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Universal Solar Tech.

Q

When is Universal Solar Tech (OTCPK:UNSS) reporting earnings?

A

Universal Solar Tech does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Universal Solar Tech (UNSS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Universal Solar Tech.

Q

What sector and industry does Universal Solar Tech (UNSS) operate in?

A

Universal Solar Tech is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.