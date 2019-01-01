Uni-President China Hldgs (OTC:UNPSF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Uni-President China Hldgs , and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Uni-President China Hldgs was filed on December 3, 2018 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around December 3, 2019 .