Uni-President China Hldgs (OTC:UNPSF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Uni-President China Hldgs
Uni-President China Hldgs Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Uni-President China Hldgs (OTCPK: UNPSF) was reported by UBS on December 3, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting UNPSF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Uni-President China Hldgs (OTCPK: UNPSF) was provided by UBS, and Uni-President China Hldgs downgraded their sell rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Uni-President China Hldgs, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Uni-President China Hldgs was filed on December 3, 2018 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around December 3, 2019.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Uni-President China Hldgs (UNPSF) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Uni-President China Hldgs (UNPSF) is trading at is $0.80, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
