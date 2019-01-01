QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
52 Wk
Mkt Cap
Payout Ratio
Open
P/E
EPS
Shares
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jul 26, 2021, 6:36AM
Uniper SE is a Germany-based energy generation and energy trading company. The firm operates through three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The European Generation segment generates power and owns coal, gas, oil and combined gas and steam power plants, hydroelectric power plants, nuclear power stations in Sweden, a biomass plant in France, as well as solar and wind power facilities; the Global Commodities segment bundles the energy trading activities, and the Russian Power Generation segment comprises power generation business of Uniper Group in Russia. The Global Commodities segment is responsible for a large majority of revenue.

Analyst Ratings

Uniper Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Uniper (UNPRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Uniper (OTCGM: UNPRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Uniper's (UNPRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Uniper.

Q

What is the target price for Uniper (UNPRF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Uniper (OTCGM: UNPRF) was reported by Bernstein on July 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting UNPRF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Uniper (UNPRF)?

A

The stock price for Uniper (OTCGM: UNPRF) is $42.2794 last updated Mon Oct 11 2021 15:40:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Uniper (UNPRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Uniper.

Q

When is Uniper (OTCGM:UNPRF) reporting earnings?

A

Uniper does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Uniper (UNPRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Uniper.

Q

What sector and industry does Uniper (UNPRF) operate in?

A

Uniper is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.