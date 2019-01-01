PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk is an Indonesian consumer goods company. The firm's offering is diverse, ranging from cosmetics and hygienic items (detergents, soaps, shampoos, skin care, toothpastes, and deodorants), to food and beverages (tea, coffee, and packaged foods). Its product portfolio contains household brands such as Sunlight, Sunsilk, Wall's, Blue Band, Pepsodent, Lux, Lifebuoy, Dove, Clear, Rexona, Vaseline, Rinso, Molto, Royco, and Bango.