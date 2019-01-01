QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/18.4K
Div / Yield
0.01/3.53%
52 Wk
0.26 - 0.49
Mkt Cap
9.9B
Payout Ratio
109.93
Open
-
P/E
24.81
EPS
36
Shares
38.1B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk is an Indonesian consumer goods company. The firm's offering is diverse, ranging from cosmetics and hygienic items (detergents, soaps, shampoos, skin care, toothpastes, and deodorants), to food and beverages (tea, coffee, and packaged foods). Its product portfolio contains household brands such as Sunlight, Sunsilk, Wall's, Blue Band, Pepsodent, Lux, Lifebuoy, Dove, Clear, Rexona, Vaseline, Rinso, Molto, Royco, and Bango.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Unilever Indonesia Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Unilever Indonesia (UNLRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Unilever Indonesia (OTCPK: UNLRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Unilever Indonesia's (UNLRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Unilever Indonesia.

Q

What is the target price for Unilever Indonesia (UNLRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Unilever Indonesia

Q

Current Stock Price for Unilever Indonesia (UNLRF)?

A

The stock price for Unilever Indonesia (OTCPK: UNLRF) is $0.26 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 16:06:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Unilever Indonesia (UNLRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Unilever Indonesia.

Q

When is Unilever Indonesia (OTCPK:UNLRF) reporting earnings?

A

Unilever Indonesia does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Unilever Indonesia (UNLRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Unilever Indonesia.

Q

What sector and industry does Unilever Indonesia (UNLRF) operate in?

A

Unilever Indonesia is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.