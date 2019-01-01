QQQ
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, or URW, owns a portfolio of quality malls, about two thirds in continental Europe. Since acquiring Westfield in 2018 URW also has about 10% in the U.K. and about 25% in the U.S., but it plans to drastically reduce exposure to the latter. More than 90% of rent comes from shopping centres, the remainder from offices, mostly Paris, as well as some offices attached to mixed-use assets around the world, and a similar amount from a conventions and exhibitions business in France.

Unibail-Rodamco Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Unibail-Rodamco (UNIRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Unibail-Rodamco (OTC: UNIRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Unibail-Rodamco's (UNIRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Unibail-Rodamco.

Q

What is the target price for Unibail-Rodamco (UNIRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Unibail-Rodamco

Q

Current Stock Price for Unibail-Rodamco (UNIRF)?

A

The stock price for Unibail-Rodamco (OTC: UNIRF) is $3.77 last updated Tue Jan 11 2022 20:45:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Unibail-Rodamco (UNIRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Unibail-Rodamco.

Q

When is Unibail-Rodamco (OTC:UNIRF) reporting earnings?

A

Unibail-Rodamco does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Unibail-Rodamco (UNIRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Unibail-Rodamco.

Q

What sector and industry does Unibail-Rodamco (UNIRF) operate in?

A

Unibail-Rodamco is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.