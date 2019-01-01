QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
180.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
15.16
Shares
57.7M
Outstanding
Unitika Ltd is a Japanese based textile manufacturing company. The business area of the company is into three operating areas consisting of polymers, advanced materials and fibers, and textiles. Polymers include film products like nylon and polyester, resins, PVA fiber, nonwoven fabrics and biodegradable plastic materials. Incineration facilities, water treatment facilities, air pollution prevention facilities, chemicals and functional materials like glass fibers, IC cloth, glass beads, and activated carbon fibers are included in the advanced materials domain of the company. The fiber and textile segment includes industrial materials, garments, lifestyle and bedding materials and biomass plastics materials.

Unitika Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Unitika (UNIKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Unitika (OTCPK: UNIKF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Unitika's (UNIKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Unitika.

Q

What is the target price for Unitika (UNIKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Unitika

Q

Current Stock Price for Unitika (UNIKF)?

A

The stock price for Unitika (OTCPK: UNIKF) is $3.13 last updated Fri Feb 07 2020 16:37:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Unitika (UNIKF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Unitika.

Q

When is Unitika (OTCPK:UNIKF) reporting earnings?

A

Unitika does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Unitika (UNIKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Unitika.

Q

What sector and industry does Unitika (UNIKF) operate in?

A

Unitika is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.