Unitika Ltd is a Japanese based textile manufacturing company. The business area of the company is into three operating areas consisting of polymers, advanced materials and fibers, and textiles. Polymers include film products like nylon and polyester, resins, PVA fiber, nonwoven fabrics and biodegradable plastic materials. Incineration facilities, water treatment facilities, air pollution prevention facilities, chemicals and functional materials like glass fibers, IC cloth, glass beads, and activated carbon fibers are included in the advanced materials domain of the company. The fiber and textile segment includes industrial materials, garments, lifestyle and bedding materials and biomass plastics materials.