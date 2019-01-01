QQQ
EC Healthcare formerly Union Medical Healthcare Ltd is a Hong Kong-based non-hospital medical service provider. The principal activities of the group include the provision of medical services; aesthetic medical services, comprising medical aesthetics and dental services; beauty and wellness services, comprising traditional beauty, haircare, and ancillary wellness services; and sale of skincare, healthcare and beauty products. The group caters to its services through the operating segments of Medical; and Aesthetic medical, beauty and wellness, and sale of skincare, healthcare, and beauty products, which is the key revenue generator segment and Performance marketing. Geographically, the group has a business presence in Hong Kong, Macau, and the PRC.

EC Healthcare Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy EC Healthcare (UNHLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of EC Healthcare (OTCPK: UNHLF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are EC Healthcare's (UNHLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for EC Healthcare.

Q

What is the target price for EC Healthcare (UNHLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for EC Healthcare

Q

Current Stock Price for EC Healthcare (UNHLF)?

A

The stock price for EC Healthcare (OTCPK: UNHLF) is $

Q

Does EC Healthcare (UNHLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for EC Healthcare.

Q

When is EC Healthcare (OTCPK:UNHLF) reporting earnings?

A

EC Healthcare does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is EC Healthcare (UNHLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for EC Healthcare.

Q

What sector and industry does EC Healthcare (UNHLF) operate in?

A

EC Healthcare is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.