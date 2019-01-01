EC Healthcare formerly Union Medical Healthcare Ltd is a Hong Kong-based non-hospital medical service provider. The principal activities of the group include the provision of medical services; aesthetic medical services, comprising medical aesthetics and dental services; beauty and wellness services, comprising traditional beauty, haircare, and ancillary wellness services; and sale of skincare, healthcare and beauty products. The group caters to its services through the operating segments of Medical; and Aesthetic medical, beauty and wellness, and sale of skincare, healthcare, and beauty products, which is the key revenue generator segment and Performance marketing. Geographically, the group has a business presence in Hong Kong, Macau, and the PRC.