United Energy Group Ltd is principally engaged in the investment and operation of upstream oil, natural gas, and other energy-related businesses. Geographically, the firm has operational footprints in Pakistan, Singapore, Egypt, and Iraq. Though the company generates most of its revenue in Pakistan, United Energy Group acquired Kuwait Energy Public Limited in 2019 to expand its oil operation in the Middle East-North Africa region. Its oil and natural gas resources are the primary sources of revenue.