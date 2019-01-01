QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
UnderSea Recovery Corp is a business service provider. The company is engaged in utilizing personnel and specialized vessels and equipment to engage in deep water search and recovery operations for historic shipwrecks.

UnderSea Recovery Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy UnderSea Recovery (UNDR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of UnderSea Recovery (OTCEM: UNDR) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are UnderSea Recovery's (UNDR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for UnderSea Recovery.

Q

What is the target price for UnderSea Recovery (UNDR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for UnderSea Recovery

Q

Current Stock Price for UnderSea Recovery (UNDR)?

A

The stock price for UnderSea Recovery (OTCEM: UNDR) is $0.0001 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 15:24:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does UnderSea Recovery (UNDR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for UnderSea Recovery.

Q

When is UnderSea Recovery (OTCEM:UNDR) reporting earnings?

A

UnderSea Recovery does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is UnderSea Recovery (UNDR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for UnderSea Recovery.

Q

What sector and industry does UnderSea Recovery (UNDR) operate in?

A

UnderSea Recovery is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.