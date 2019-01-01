QQQ
UniCredit is one of the two largest Italian retail and commercial banks, but roughly half of its operations are outside Italy. It has a strong presence in Germany, Austria, and Central and Eastern Europe. It generates the bulk of its revenue from retail banking, but it also maintains a sizable corporate and investment bank.

UniCredit Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy UniCredit (UNCFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of UniCredit (OTCPK: UNCFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are UniCredit's (UNCFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for UniCredit.

Q

What is the target price for UniCredit (UNCFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for UniCredit

Q

Current Stock Price for UniCredit (UNCFF)?

A

The stock price for UniCredit (OTCPK: UNCFF) is $14 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:13:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does UniCredit (UNCFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for UniCredit.

Q

When is UniCredit (OTCPK:UNCFF) reporting earnings?

A

UniCredit does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is UniCredit (UNCFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for UniCredit.

Q

What sector and industry does UniCredit (UNCFF) operate in?

A

UniCredit is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.