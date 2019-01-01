UMS Holdings Ltd operates in the semiconductor industry. The company operates in two segments: semiconductors, which provide precision machining components and equipment modules for semiconductor equipment manufacturers; and others segment, which provide shipment of water disinfection systems and trading of non-ferrous metal alloys. Its products and services include precision machining, metal finishing process, system integration, refurbishment, and prototyping. Its geographical segments are Singapore, the USA, Malaysia, Taiwan, and others.