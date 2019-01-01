QQQ
Analyst Ratings

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (UMMA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ: UMMA) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF's (UMMA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF.

Q

What is the target price for Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (UMMA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (UMMA)?

A

The stock price for Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ: UMMA) is $22.52 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:58:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (UMMA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF.

Q

When is Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA) reporting earnings?

A

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (UMMA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (UMMA) operate in?

A

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.