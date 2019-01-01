QQQ
Umicore SA offers solutions to treat pollutants, metals, and other industrial materials. It generates the majority of revenue from cleaning technologies, including emission control devices, components for rechargeable batteries, and recycling solutions. The company provides automotive emission systems for light and heavy-duty vehicles and transforms pollutants into harmless gases. Umicore has three business segments: catalysis, recycling, and energy & surface technologies. Recycling solutions apply to battery components, metals, platinum engineered materials, and other applications. Approximately half of the total sales derive from Europe, but the company has a worldwide presence and capabilities to reach many different regions.

Umicore Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Umicore (UMICF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Umicore (OTCPK: UMICF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Umicore's (UMICF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Umicore.

Q

What is the target price for Umicore (UMICF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Umicore

Q

Current Stock Price for Umicore (UMICF)?

A

The stock price for Umicore (OTCPK: UMICF) is $39.88 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:50:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Umicore (UMICF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Umicore.

Q

When is Umicore (OTCPK:UMICF) reporting earnings?

A

Umicore does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Umicore (UMICF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Umicore.

Q

What sector and industry does Umicore (UMICF) operate in?

A

Umicore is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.