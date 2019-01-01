QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Aerospace & Defense
UAV Corp is engaged in the research and development of intellectual property and proprietary designs in areas covering semi-rigid airship design, reverse-ballonet technology, mooring, and hybrid propulsion. It develops R Squared Technologies a man portable communication network between wired and Wi-Fi enabled devices that can be used for both defense and emergency management applications.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

UAV Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy UAV (UMAV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of UAV (OTCPK: UMAV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are UAV's (UMAV) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for UAV.

Q

What is the target price for UAV (UMAV) stock?

A

There is no analysis for UAV

Q

Current Stock Price for UAV (UMAV)?

A

The stock price for UAV (OTCPK: UMAV) is $0.0695 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:45:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does UAV (UMAV) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for UAV.

Q

When is UAV (OTCPK:UMAV) reporting earnings?

A

UAV does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is UAV (UMAV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for UAV.

Q

What sector and industry does UAV (UMAV) operate in?

A

UAV is in the Industrials sector and Aerospace & Defense industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.