Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/7.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
119.84
Shares
49.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
ULVAC Inc is a Japanese company providing solutions which incorporate equipment, materials, analysis, and services for flat panel displays, electronic components, semiconductors, and general-industry equipment. The company has two reportable segments namely Vacuum Equipment business and Vacuum Application business. Vacuum equipment business is engaged in manufacturing products such as photovoltaic-cells production equipment, sputtering equipment for semiconductor production, vacuum evaporation roll coaters, vacuum pumps and measuring equipment. Vacuum application business is engaged in making products such as sputtering target materials, control system equipment and analyzing equipment. Most of the company's revenue comes from Japan.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

ULVAC Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ULVAC (ULVAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ULVAC (OTCPK: ULVAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ULVAC's (ULVAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ULVAC.

Q

What is the target price for ULVAC (ULVAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ULVAC

Q

Current Stock Price for ULVAC (ULVAF)?

A

The stock price for ULVAC (OTCPK: ULVAF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ULVAC (ULVAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ULVAC.

Q

When is ULVAC (OTCPK:ULVAF) reporting earnings?

A

ULVAC does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ULVAC (ULVAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ULVAC.

Q

What sector and industry does ULVAC (ULVAF) operate in?

A

ULVAC is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.