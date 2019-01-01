ULVAC Inc is a Japanese company providing solutions which incorporate equipment, materials, analysis, and services for flat panel displays, electronic components, semiconductors, and general-industry equipment. The company has two reportable segments namely Vacuum Equipment business and Vacuum Application business. Vacuum equipment business is engaged in manufacturing products such as photovoltaic-cells production equipment, sputtering equipment for semiconductor production, vacuum evaporation roll coaters, vacuum pumps and measuring equipment. Vacuum application business is engaged in making products such as sputtering target materials, control system equipment and analyzing equipment. Most of the company's revenue comes from Japan.