There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Marine
Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) Ltd is an industrial shipping company which provides marine transportation services in South America, Europe, Central America, North America, and Asia. The company operates in three segments: River Business, Offshore Supply Business, and Ocean Business. The River Business segment owns and operates dry and tanker barges, and push boats in the Hidrovia region of South America. Its dry barges transport agricultural and forestry products, iron ore, and other cargoes; and tanker barges carry petroleum products, vegetable oils, and other liquids.

Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) (ULTRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) (OTCEM: ULTRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ultrapetrol (Bahamas)'s (ULTRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ultrapetrol (Bahamas).

Q

What is the target price for Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) (ULTRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ultrapetrol (Bahamas)

Q

Current Stock Price for Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) (ULTRF)?

A

The stock price for Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) (OTCEM: ULTRF) is $0.0002 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 19:01:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) (ULTRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ultrapetrol (Bahamas).

Q

When is Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) (OTCEM:ULTRF) reporting earnings?

A

Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) (ULTRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ultrapetrol (Bahamas).

Q

What sector and industry does Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) (ULTRF) operate in?

A

Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) is in the Industrials sector and Marine industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.