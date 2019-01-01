QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

ULTIMATE FRANCHISE SY INC by Ultimate Franchise Systems, Inc. Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ULTIMATE FRANCHISE SY INC by Ultimate Franchise Systems, Inc. (ULFS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ULTIMATE FRANCHISE SY INC by Ultimate Franchise Systems, Inc. (OTCEM: ULFS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ULTIMATE FRANCHISE SY INC by Ultimate Franchise Systems, Inc.'s (ULFS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ULTIMATE FRANCHISE SY INC by Ultimate Franchise Systems, Inc..

Q

What is the target price for ULTIMATE FRANCHISE SY INC by Ultimate Franchise Systems, Inc. (ULFS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ULTIMATE FRANCHISE SY INC by Ultimate Franchise Systems, Inc.

Q

Current Stock Price for ULTIMATE FRANCHISE SY INC by Ultimate Franchise Systems, Inc. (ULFS)?

A

The stock price for ULTIMATE FRANCHISE SY INC by Ultimate Franchise Systems, Inc. (OTCEM: ULFS) is $0.0005 last updated Mon Apr 05 2021 19:19:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ULTIMATE FRANCHISE SY INC by Ultimate Franchise Systems, Inc. (ULFS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ULTIMATE FRANCHISE SY INC by Ultimate Franchise Systems, Inc..

Q

When is ULTIMATE FRANCHISE SY INC by Ultimate Franchise Systems, Inc. (OTCEM:ULFS) reporting earnings?

A

ULTIMATE FRANCHISE SY INC by Ultimate Franchise Systems, Inc. does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ULTIMATE FRANCHISE SY INC by Ultimate Franchise Systems, Inc. (ULFS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ULTIMATE FRANCHISE SY INC by Ultimate Franchise Systems, Inc..

Q

What sector and industry does ULTIMATE FRANCHISE SY INC by Ultimate Franchise Systems, Inc. (ULFS) operate in?

A

ULTIMATE FRANCHISE SY INC by Ultimate Franchise Systems, Inc. is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.