QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
0.53/1.41%
52 Wk
37.45 - 51.75
Mkt Cap
2.7B
Payout Ratio
23.19
Open
-
P/E
16.69
EPS
0.86
Shares
71.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
Singapore Land Group Ltd, formerly United Industrial Corp Ltd is an investment holdings company based in Singapore. It develops properties for investment in commercial, retail, and residential spaces. Its portfolio includes commercial and retail landmarks such as Singapore Land Tower, Clifford Centre, SGX Centre, the Gateway, ABACUS Plaza and Tampines Plaza, West Mall as well as Marina Square. The company focuses on its real estate in Singapore but has overseas investment properties in Shanghai, Beijing and Tianjin, China, and the United Kingdom.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Singapore Land Gr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Singapore Land Gr (UILCY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Singapore Land Gr (OTCPK: UILCY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Singapore Land Gr's (UILCY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Singapore Land Gr.

Q

What is the target price for Singapore Land Gr (UILCY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Singapore Land Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for Singapore Land Gr (UILCY)?

A

The stock price for Singapore Land Gr (OTCPK: UILCY) is $37.45 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 14:30:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Singapore Land Gr (UILCY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.43 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on May 9, 2012.

Q

When is Singapore Land Gr (OTCPK:UILCY) reporting earnings?

A

Singapore Land Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Singapore Land Gr (UILCY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Singapore Land Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Singapore Land Gr (UILCY) operate in?

A

Singapore Land Gr is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.