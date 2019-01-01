Singapore Land Group Ltd, formerly United Industrial Corp Ltd is an investment holdings company based in Singapore. It develops properties for investment in commercial, retail, and residential spaces. Its portfolio includes commercial and retail landmarks such as Singapore Land Tower, Clifford Centre, SGX Centre, the Gateway, ABACUS Plaza and Tampines Plaza, West Mall as well as Marina Square. The company focuses on its real estate in Singapore but has overseas investment properties in Shanghai, Beijing and Tianjin, China, and the United Kingdom.