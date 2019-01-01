QQQ
Singapore Land Group Ltd, formerly United Industrial Corp Ltd is an investment holdings company based in Singapore. It develops properties for investment in commercial, retail, and residential spaces. Its portfolio includes commercial and retail landmarks such as Singapore Land Tower, Clifford Centre, SGX Centre, the Gateway, ABACUS Plaza and Tampines Plaza, West Mall as well as Marina Square. The company focuses on its real estate in Singapore but has overseas investment properties in Shanghai, Beijing and Tianjin, China, and the United Kingdom.

Singapore Land Gr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Singapore Land Gr (UILCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Singapore Land Gr (OTCPK: UILCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Singapore Land Gr's (UILCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Singapore Land Gr.

Q

What is the target price for Singapore Land Gr (UILCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Singapore Land Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for Singapore Land Gr (UILCF)?

A

The stock price for Singapore Land Gr (OTCPK: UILCF) is $2.06 last updated Thu Dec 30 2021 18:07:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Singapore Land Gr (UILCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Singapore Land Gr.

Q

When is Singapore Land Gr (OTCPK:UILCF) reporting earnings?

A

Singapore Land Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Singapore Land Gr (UILCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Singapore Land Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Singapore Land Gr (UILCF) operate in?

A

Singapore Land Gr is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.