Ushio Inc is a Japan-based company that primarily operates through two segments. The company's equipment business primarily manufactures and distributes imaging equipment and optical equipment, including digital projectors, optical equipment for manufacturing semiconductors, UV phototherapy devices, and EUV light sources equipment for semiconductor inspection and development applications. The light sources business manufactures lamps and LED and LD products, including UV lamps for manufacturing semiconductors, light sources for use in cinema projectors, and halogen lamps for office automation equipment.