Top 3 Consumer Stocks Which Are Preparing To Pump In November

The most oversold stocks in the consumer discretionary sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO)

On Nov. 4, Portillos posted weaker-than-expected quarterly results. “Portillo’s took a number of steps to reset our growth model in the third quarter, as we proceed at a more measured pace in new markets while pursuing better unit economics,” said Mike Miles, Chairman of the Board and Interim President and Chief Executive Officer of Portillo’s. “In the meantime, our restaurant operators continue to deliver outstanding food and guest experiences, and they remain the foundation of this great brand.” The company's stock fell around 22% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $4.64.

RSI Value: 29.9

29.9 PTLO Price Action: Shares of Portillos fell 0.2% to close at $4.72 on Tuesday.

Edge Stock Ratings: 3.69 Momentum score with Value at 35.13.

Unifi Inc (NYSE:UFI)

On Nov. 4, Unifi posted a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss. “Our first quarter results for fiscal 2026 came in below our expectations, as we continue to navigate headwinds from softer customer ordering patterns amid an uncertain trade environment,” said Eddie Ingle, Chief Executive Officer of Unifi, Inc. The company's stock fell around 20% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $3.58.

RSI Value: 29.7

29.7 UFI Price Action: Shares of Unifi gained 1.9% to close at $3.70 on Tuesday.

Shares of Unifi gained 1.9% to close at $3.70 on Tuesday.

Brinker International Inc (NYSE:EAT)

On Oct. 29, Brinker International posted upbeat quarterly earnings. “Chili’s continues to deliver industry leading results with first quarter sales of +21% and traffic of +13%, against a tough macro environment,” said Kevin Hochman, President & CEO of Brinker International. The company's stock fell around 18% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $100.30.

RSI Value: 29.3

29.3 EAT Price Action: Shares of Brinker fell 0.8% to close at $105.81 on Tuesday.

Shares of Brinker fell 0.8% to close at $105.81 on Tuesday.

