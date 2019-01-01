QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Union Financial Corp is the holding company for Union Bank. It supports its communities, the farming industry, and customers' commercial and consumer needs. Its services and products include savings account, checking accounts, deposits, home loans, business loans, mortgage, and other loans, CD's, and various insurance and investment services.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Union Finl Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Union Finl (UFCP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Union Finl (OTCEM: UFCP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Union Finl's (UFCP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Union Finl.

Q

What is the target price for Union Finl (UFCP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Union Finl

Q

Current Stock Price for Union Finl (UFCP)?

A

The stock price for Union Finl (OTCEM: UFCP) is $4.66 last updated Tue Sep 21 2021 16:58:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Union Finl (UFCP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Union Finl.

Q

When is Union Finl (OTCEM:UFCP) reporting earnings?

A

Union Finl does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Union Finl (UFCP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Union Finl.

Q

What sector and industry does Union Finl (UFCP) operate in?

A

Union Finl is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.