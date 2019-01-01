US Nuclear Corp is a radiation detection holding company. The company designs and manufactures nuclear radiation detection and safety equipment. Its operating segment includes Optron and Overhoff. The company generates maximum revenue from Overhoff segment. The company products include radiation water monitors, tritium monitors, air and water monitors, nano-second x-ray monitors, and vehicle, personnel, exit and room monitors. It also offers handheld survey meters/dosimeters, and port security equipment, along with supporting software and services.