There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Diversified Telecommunication Services
United American Corp is a management company focusing on telecommunications and data technologies.

United American Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy United American (UAMA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of United American (OTCEM: UAMA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are United American's (UAMA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for United American.

Q

What is the target price for United American (UAMA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for United American

Q

Current Stock Price for United American (UAMA)?

A

The stock price for United American (OTCEM: UAMA) is $0.000001 last updated Mon Jan 24 2022 17:50:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does United American (UAMA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for United American.

Q

When is United American (OTCEM:UAMA) reporting earnings?

A

United American does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is United American (UAMA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for United American.

Q

What sector and industry does United American (UAMA) operate in?

A

United American is in the Communication Services sector and Diversified Telecommunication Services industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.