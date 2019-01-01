QQQ
Benzinga - Dec 15, 2021, 5:25AM

Analyst Ratings

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy iShares MSCI UAE ETF (UAE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ: UAE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are iShares MSCI UAE ETF's (UAE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for iShares MSCI UAE ETF.

Q

What is the target price for iShares MSCI UAE ETF (UAE) stock?

A

There is no analysis for iShares MSCI UAE ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for iShares MSCI UAE ETF (UAE)?

A

The stock price for iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ: UAE) is $16.81 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does iShares MSCI UAE ETF (UAE) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.55 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 19, 2020 to stockholders of record on June 15, 2020.

Q

When is iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) reporting earnings?

A

iShares MSCI UAE ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is iShares MSCI UAE ETF (UAE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for iShares MSCI UAE ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does iShares MSCI UAE ETF (UAE) operate in?

A

iShares MSCI UAE ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.