There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Trinity Bank NA is engaged in the banking sector. The bank offers various services such as loan products, cash management, merchant services, internet banking, certificate of deposits, deposits accounts, and other related services.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Trinity Bank Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Trinity Bank (TYBT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Trinity Bank (OTCPK: TYBT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Trinity Bank's (TYBT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Trinity Bank.

Q

What is the target price for Trinity Bank (TYBT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Trinity Bank

Q

Current Stock Price for Trinity Bank (TYBT)?

A

The stock price for Trinity Bank (OTCPK: TYBT) is $76 last updated Tue Nov 16 2021 16:04:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Trinity Bank (TYBT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.73 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 29, 2021 to stockholders of record on October 14, 2021.

Q

When is Trinity Bank (OTCPK:TYBT) reporting earnings?

A

Trinity Bank does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Trinity Bank (TYBT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Trinity Bank.

Q

What sector and industry does Trinity Bank (TYBT) operate in?

A

Trinity Bank is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.