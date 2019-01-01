QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
ProText Mobility Inc is a software application company focusing on the development of pharmaceutical applications for botanical drugs and has the exclusive license to develop Phytofare in botanical drug applications. The product developed is a bioavailable extract produced from live green leaves that have been clinically proven in double-blind human trials to have ten-times greater bioavailability over generic extract.

ProText Mobility Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ProText Mobility (TXTM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ProText Mobility (OTCPK: TXTM) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are ProText Mobility's (TXTM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ProText Mobility.

Q

What is the target price for ProText Mobility (TXTM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ProText Mobility

Q

Current Stock Price for ProText Mobility (TXTM)?

A

The stock price for ProText Mobility (OTCPK: TXTM) is $0.0013 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ProText Mobility (TXTM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ProText Mobility.

Q

When is ProText Mobility (OTCPK:TXTM) reporting earnings?

A

ProText Mobility does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ProText Mobility (TXTM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ProText Mobility.

Q

What sector and industry does ProText Mobility (TXTM) operate in?

A

ProText Mobility is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.