Tesla Exploration Ltd is a Canada based geophysical services company. It provides seismic services in North America, Europe, Africa and other international locations. It operates through North American Land Seismic Acquisition, International Land Seismic Acquisition, and Offshore Marine Survey segments. The North American Land Seismic Acquisition and International Land Seismic Acquisition segments offer three dimensional (3D) program design, project management, and experience when acquiring two dimensional (2D) and 3D vibroseis, dynamite and airgun seismic surveys on all types of land terrain, rivers, and lakes. The Offshore Marine Survey segment offers a set of survey services, with project planning and survey design, data acquisition, interpretation and final report preparation.