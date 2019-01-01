TheWorks.Co.uk PLC is the multi-channel specialist retailers. The company's product categories include Books, Stationery, Arts and crafts, and Toys and games. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United Kingdom and also has a presence in EU countries. Some of the company brands include Boldmere, Brain Maze, CMYK Design Works, Corner Piece, Crawford and Black, Easter Wishes, Explore, Learn, Discover, Fun Workz, Make and Create Boutique, The Craft Place, and others.