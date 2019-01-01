|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Tennessee Valley Authority Common Stock (NYSE: TVC) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Tennessee Valley Authority Common Stock.
There is no analysis for Tennessee Valley Authority Common Stock
The stock price for Tennessee Valley Authority Common Stock (NYSE: TVC) is $25.2686 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:38:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 1, 2018 to stockholders of record on August 30, 2018.
Tennessee Valley Authority Common Stock’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 1, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Tennessee Valley Authority Common Stock.
Tennessee Valley Authority Common Stock is in the Utilities sector and Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers industry. They are listed on the NYSE.