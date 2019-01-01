QQQ
iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (TUR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ: TUR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are iShares MSCI Turkey ETF's (TUR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for iShares MSCI Turkey ETF.

Q

What is the target price for iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (TUR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for iShares MSCI Turkey ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (TUR)?

A

The stock price for iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ: TUR) is $18.01 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (TUR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 19, 2020 to stockholders of record on June 15, 2020.

Q

When is iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) reporting earnings?

A

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (TUR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for iShares MSCI Turkey ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (TUR) operate in?

A

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.