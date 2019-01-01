QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/7.9K
Div / Yield
0.62/20.48%
52 Wk
2.6 - 6.5
Mkt Cap
4.9B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.27
Shares
1.6B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
TUI AG is a leisure and tourism company that operates airlines, cruises, tours, hotels, and resorts globally. The company organizes itself into six segments: Northern region, Central region, Western region, hotels and resorts, TUI Musement, cruises, and other. Northern region principally comprises TUI's tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the U.K., Ireland, and the Nordics. Central region includes the company's tour operators in Germany, Australia, Switzerland, and Poland, and the TUI fly airline. Western region includes TUI tour operators and airlines in Belgium and the Netherlands, and tour operators in France. The Northern, Central, and Western regions are the most significant segments by revenue, in that order, and collectively constitute the vast majority of revenue.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

TUI Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy TUI (TUIFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of TUI (OTCPK: TUIFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are TUI's (TUIFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for TUI.

Q

What is the target price for TUI (TUIFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for TUI

Q

Current Stock Price for TUI (TUIFF)?

A

The stock price for TUI (OTCPK: TUIFF) is $3.01 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 16:00:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does TUI (TUIFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for TUI.

Q

When is TUI (OTCPK:TUIFF) reporting earnings?

A

TUI does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is TUI (TUIFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for TUI.

Q

What sector and industry does TUI (TUIFF) operate in?

A

TUI is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.