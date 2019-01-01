Thai Union Group PCL is a global seafood-based food products company. The company sells its products locally in Thailand, as well as in North America and Europe. The business categories are ambient seafood (tuna, salmon, sardine, mackerel); frozen and chilled seafood and related product (shrimp, lobster, salmon); and pet care and value-added. In North America, Thai Union's portfolio contains tuna, salmon, and sardines, sold in different varieties under the Chicken of the Sea and Genova brands. In Europe, the company offers seafood and fish products under brands such as John West, Petit Navire, Parmentier, King Oscar, Mareblum, and Rugen Fisch. In Asia-Pacific, the local brands are Century, Sealect, Fisho, Bellotta, and Marvo.