QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
4.16
Shares
53.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Turk Traktor ve Ziraat Makineleri AS is one of the largest tractor manufacturers in Turkey. It sells tractors, combine harvesters, planters, cotton pickers, and other agricultural machinery and equipment. The company's worldwide sales and marketing network generates recurring aftermarket sales and showcases new features in product development. Plants are equipped with gear and heat treatment facilities, specialized machines, engine manufacturing facilities, paint shops, and assembly lines. The company also operates quality control labs, testing equipment, and incorporates research and development to design and produce innovative solutions. Most parts and components are manufactured internally, but the company may use third parties to meet international quality standards.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Turk Traktor ve Ziraat Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Turk Traktor ve Ziraat (TTRKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Turk Traktor ve Ziraat (OTCPK: TTRKF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Turk Traktor ve Ziraat's (TTRKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Turk Traktor ve Ziraat.

Q

What is the target price for Turk Traktor ve Ziraat (TTRKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Turk Traktor ve Ziraat

Q

Current Stock Price for Turk Traktor ve Ziraat (TTRKF)?

A

The stock price for Turk Traktor ve Ziraat (OTCPK: TTRKF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Turk Traktor ve Ziraat (TTRKF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Turk Traktor ve Ziraat.

Q

When is Turk Traktor ve Ziraat (OTCPK:TTRKF) reporting earnings?

A

Turk Traktor ve Ziraat does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Turk Traktor ve Ziraat (TTRKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Turk Traktor ve Ziraat.

Q

What sector and industry does Turk Traktor ve Ziraat (TTRKF) operate in?

A

Turk Traktor ve Ziraat is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.