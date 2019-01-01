Turk Traktor ve Ziraat Makineleri AS is one of the largest tractor manufacturers in Turkey. It sells tractors, combine harvesters, planters, cotton pickers, and other agricultural machinery and equipment. The company's worldwide sales and marketing network generates recurring aftermarket sales and showcases new features in product development. Plants are equipped with gear and heat treatment facilities, specialized machines, engine manufacturing facilities, paint shops, and assembly lines. The company also operates quality control labs, testing equipment, and incorporates research and development to design and produce innovative solutions. Most parts and components are manufactured internally, but the company may use third parties to meet international quality standards.