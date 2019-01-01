Toho Titanium Co Ltd is a company which focuses on titanium products. Through its titanium business, the company manufactures titanium ingots, titanium sponge, high-purity titanium, and fabricated titanium products. Products are sold across several industries, mostly for aerospace and electronic materials production. Materials gained in the titanium production process are utilised to create catalysts, titanium dioxide for electronic materials, and nickel powder for capacitors. These products form the catalysts and chemicals business, and the output is largely sold to petrochemical companies and businesses manufacturing electronic materials.