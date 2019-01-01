QQQ
Techtronic Industries Co Ltd is a designer and manufacturer of power tools. It operates in two segments namely Power Equipment and Floorcare. The company generates maximum revenue from the Power Equipment segment. Its Power Equipment segment includes sales of power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories for consumer, trade, professional and industrial users. The products are available under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI and HOMELITE brands plus original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from North America.

Techtronic Industries Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Techtronic Industries Co (TTNDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Techtronic Industries Co (OTCPK: TTNDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Techtronic Industries Co's (TTNDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Techtronic Industries Co.

Q

What is the target price for Techtronic Industries Co (TTNDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Techtronic Industries Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Techtronic Industries Co (TTNDF)?

A

The stock price for Techtronic Industries Co (OTCPK: TTNDF) is $16.61 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:40:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Techtronic Industries Co (TTNDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Techtronic Industries Co.

Q

When is Techtronic Industries Co (OTCPK:TTNDF) reporting earnings?

A

Techtronic Industries Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Techtronic Industries Co (TTNDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Techtronic Industries Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Techtronic Industries Co (TTNDF) operate in?

A

Techtronic Industries Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.