Techtronic Industries Co Ltd is a designer and manufacturer of power tools. It operates in two segments namely Power Equipment and Floorcare. The company generates maximum revenue from the Power Equipment segment. Its Power Equipment segment includes sales of power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories for consumer, trade, professional and industrial users. The products are available under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI and HOMELITE brands plus original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from North America.