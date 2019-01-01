Datable Technology Corp is a Canada-based technology company. It is operating in the consumer Internet advertising sector. It is a provider of digital and social media consumer engagement, data mining, and loyalty solutions. The company's core product is Platform3, a Software-as-a-Service consumer marketing platform, which enables consumer packaged goods companies and consumer brands to engage consumers and influence purchasing decisions through their mobile devices and online. Its geographical segments are Canada and the United States, of which the majority of its revenue comes from the United States.